Feb 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on Friday compared with 7.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.23 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/03/16) 34.50/36.00 06.34/06.62 06.78/07.06 2M(18/04/16) 79.25/81.00 06.82/06.97 07.35/07.50 3M(16/05/16) 112.00/113.50 06.64/06.73 07.27/07.36 6M(16/08/16) 218.50/220.50 06.40/06.46 07.30/07.36 1Y(16/02/17) 427.25/429.25 06.23/06.26 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.4365 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)