Feb 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.37 percent on Monday compared with 7.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.23 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/03/16) 34.50/36.00 06.37/06.65 06.81/07.09 2M(18/04/16) 77.50/79.25 06.81/06.96 07.33/07.49 3M(17/05/16) 111.50/113.25 06.64/06.74 07.27/07.38 6M(18/08/16) 219.00/221.00 06.41/06.47 07.31/07.37 1Y(17/02/17) 427.25/429.25 06.25/06.28 07.47/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1348 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)