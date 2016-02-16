Feb 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.42 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.30 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/03/16) 35.25/36.75 06.49/06.77 06.93/07.21 2M(18/04/16) 77.00/78.75 06.85/07.01 07.38/07.54 3M(18/05/16) 112.75/114.50 06.69/06.80 07.33/07.43 6M(18/08/16) 220.00/222.00 06.46/06.52 07.36/07.42 1Y(21/02/17) 432.25/434.25 06.26/06.29 07.48/07.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.3360 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)