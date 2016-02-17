Feb 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.51 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.42 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.44 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/03/16) 35.25/36.75 06.47/06.74 06.91/07.18
2M(22/04/16) 78.25/80.00 06.94/07.10 07.47/07.63
3M(23/05/16) 115.75/117.50 06.77/06.87 07.41/07.51
6M(22/08/16) 223.75/225.75 06.54/06.60 07.45/07.51
1Y(22/02/17) 437.50/439.50 06.36/06.39 07.58/07.61
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.5920 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
