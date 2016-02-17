Feb 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.51 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.44 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/03/16) 35.25/36.75 06.47/06.74 06.91/07.18 2M(22/04/16) 78.25/80.00 06.94/07.10 07.47/07.63 3M(23/05/16) 115.75/117.50 06.77/06.87 07.41/07.51 6M(22/08/16) 223.75/225.75 06.54/06.60 07.45/07.51 1Y(22/02/17) 437.50/439.50 06.36/06.39 07.58/07.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.5920 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)