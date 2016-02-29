Feb 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.73 percent on
Monday compared with 7.80 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.86 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(04/04/16) 51.25/53.00 08.26/08.54 08.71/08.99
2M(02/05/16) 86.75/88.50 07.56/07.72 08.10/08.25
3M(02/06/16) 124.25/126.25 07.18/07.30 07.84/07.95
6M(02/09/16) 233.25/235.25 06.74/06.80 07.67/07.73
1Y(02/03/17) 442.25/444.25 06.45/06.47 07.72/07.75
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.6160 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)