Feb 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.73 percent on Monday compared with 7.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.86 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/04/16) 51.25/53.00 08.26/08.54 08.71/08.99 2M(02/05/16) 86.75/88.50 07.56/07.72 08.10/08.25 3M(02/06/16) 124.25/126.25 07.18/07.30 07.84/07.95 6M(02/09/16) 233.25/235.25 06.74/06.80 07.67/07.73 1Y(02/03/17) 442.25/444.25 06.45/06.47 07.72/07.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.6160 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)