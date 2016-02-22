Feb 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Monday compared with 7.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.26 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/03/16) 41.25/42.75 06.66/06.90 07.10/07.34 2M(25/04/16) 82.25/84.00 07.18/07.33 07.71/07.87 3M(24/05/16) 117.50/119.50 06.95/07.07 07.60/07.71 6M(24/08/16) 228.75/230.75 06.69/06.75 07.62/07.67 1Y(27/02/17) 448.75/450.75 06.48/06.50 07.73/07.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.5517 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)