Feb 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on
Monday compared with 7.57 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.26 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/03/16) 41.25/42.75 06.66/06.90 07.10/07.34
2M(25/04/16) 82.25/84.00 07.18/07.33 07.71/07.87
3M(24/05/16) 117.50/119.50 06.95/07.07 07.60/07.71
6M(24/08/16) 228.75/230.75 06.69/06.75 07.62/07.67
1Y(27/02/17) 448.75/450.75 06.48/06.50 07.73/07.76
Spot rate : 1$ = 68.5517 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
