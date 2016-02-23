Feb 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.47 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/03/16) 41.00/42.50 06.81/07.06 07.26/07.51 2M(25/04/16) 81.75/83.25 07.25/07.38 07.78/07.91 3M(25/05/16) 118.25/120.00 06.99/07.09 07.64/07.74 6M(25/08/16) 228.75/230.75 06.68/06.74 07.61/07.67 1Y(27/02/17) 445.50/447.50 06.44/06.47 07.69/07.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.6408 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)