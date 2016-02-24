Feb 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.35 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/03/16) 39.50/41.00 06.78/07.04 07.23/07.48 2M(26/04/16) 81.50/83.00 07.23/07.36 07.77/07.90 3M(26/05/16) 118.00/119.75 06.98/07.08 07.63/07.74 6M(26/08/16) 227.75/229.75 06.66/06.72 07.58/07.64 1Y(27/02/17) 440.75/442.75 06.39/06.42 07.64/07.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.5650 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)