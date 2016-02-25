Feb 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.76 percent on Thursday compared with 7.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.52 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/03/16) 40.75/42.00 06.99/07.21 07.44/07.66 2M(29/04/16) 84.00/85.75 07.45/07.60 07.98/08.14 3M(31/05/16) 123.25/125.00 07.13/07.23 07.78/07.89 6M(31/08/16) 234.00/236.25 06.77/06.83 07.69/07.76 1Y(28/02/17) 445.50/447.50 06.49/06.52 07.75/07.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.5990 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)