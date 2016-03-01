Mar 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.73 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.94 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/04/16) 48.50/50.00 08.12/08.37 08.56/08.81 2M(03/05/16) 84.00/85.75 07.37/07.53 07.91/08.06 3M(03/06/16) 121.25/123.25 07.06/07.17 07.71/07.83 6M(06/09/16) 232.00/234.00 06.64/06.70 07.57/07.63 1Y(03/03/17) 433.75/435.75 06.36/06.39 07.64/07.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 68.1580 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)