Mar 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.79 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(04/04/16) 46.00/47.50 08.00/08.26 08.45/08.71
2M(04/05/16) 83.00/84.75 07.34/07.49 07.87/08.02
3M(06/06/16) 122.00/123.75 07.00/07.10 07.65/07.75
6M(06/09/16) 228.50/230.50 06.62/06.68 07.55/07.61
1Y(06/03/17) 429.75/431.75 06.31/06.34 07.60/07.63
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7022 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)