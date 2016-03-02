Mar 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.79 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/04/16) 46.00/47.50 08.00/08.26 08.45/08.71 2M(04/05/16) 83.00/84.75 07.34/07.49 07.87/08.02 3M(06/06/16) 122.00/123.75 07.00/07.10 07.65/07.75 6M(06/09/16) 228.50/230.50 06.62/06.68 07.55/07.61 1Y(06/03/17) 429.75/431.75 06.31/06.34 07.60/07.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.7022 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)