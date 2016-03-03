Mar 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.76 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.61 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.81 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(11/04/16) 50.75/52.00 08.09/08.29 08.54/08.74
2M(09/05/16) 85.75/87.50 07.49/07.65 08.03/08.18
3M(08/06/16) 121.75/123.50 07.17/07.27 07.82/07.93
6M(08/09/16) 229.75/231.75 06.76/06.82 07.70/07.76
1Y(08/03/17) 433.00/435.00 06.43/06.46 07.72/07.75
Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3786 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
