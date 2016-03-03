Mar 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.76 percent on Thursday compared with 7.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.81 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/04/16) 50.75/52.00 08.09/08.29 08.54/08.74 2M(09/05/16) 85.75/87.50 07.49/07.65 08.03/08.18 3M(08/06/16) 121.75/123.50 07.17/07.27 07.82/07.93 6M(08/09/16) 229.75/231.75 06.76/06.82 07.70/07.76 1Y(08/03/17) 433.00/435.00 06.43/06.46 07.72/07.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3786 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)