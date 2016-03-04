Mar 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.80 percent on Friday compared with 7.76 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.81 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/04/16) 49.25/50.75 08.10/08.34 08.54/08.79 2M(09/05/16) 84.50/86.00 07.52/07.65 08.05/08.19 3M(09/06/16) 121.75/123.75 07.18/07.30 07.83/07.95 6M(09/09/16) 230.75/232.75 06.80/06.86 07.74/07.80 1Y(09/03/17) 432.75/434.75 06.43/06.46 07.72/07.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2713 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)