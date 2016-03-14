Mar 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.32 percent on Monday compared with 8.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.71 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/04/16) 53.50/55.00 08.83/09.08 09.28/09.53 2M(16/05/16) 91.25/93.25 08.15/08.33 08.68/08.86 3M(16/06/16) 131.00/133.00 07.75/07.87 08.42/08.53 6M(16/09/16) 246.75/248.75 07.30/07.36 08.26/08.32 1Y(16/03/17) 452.50/454.50 06.75/06.78 08.08/08.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.0230 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)