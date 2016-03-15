Mar 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.20 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.77 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/04/16) 53.00/54.50 08.99/09.25 09.44/09.70 2M(17/05/16) 91.00/92.75 08.10/08.26 08.64/08.79 3M(17/06/16) 129.75/131.75 07.66/07.77 08.32/08.44 6M(19/09/16) 246.00/248.00 07.18/07.24 08.14/08.20 1Y(17/03/17) 447.75/449.75 06.66/06.69 08.00/08.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.2290 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)