Mar 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.22 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.75 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/04/16) 52.25/53.75 09.13/09.39 09.58/09.84 2M(18/05/16) 92.00/93.75 08.17/08.33 08.71/08.87 3M(20/06/16) 133.00/135.00 07.67/07.78 08.33/08.44 6M(19/09/16) 245.75/247.75 07.20/07.26 08.16/08.22 1Y(20/03/17) 452.00/454.00 06.67/06.70 08.02/08.05 Spot rate : 1$ = 67.3680 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)