Mar 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.10 percent on Thursday compared with 8.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.85 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/04/16) 51.00/52.75 08.98/09.29 09.42/09.73 2M(23/05/16) 92.75/94.50 08.03/08.19 08.56/08.72 3M(21/06/16) 128.25/130.25 07.61/07.73 08.25/08.37 6M(21/09/16) 239.75/241.75 07.11/07.17 08.04/08.10 1Y(21/03/17) 441.75/443.75 06.61/06.63 07.90/07.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8806 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)