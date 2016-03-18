Mar 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.97 percent on Friday compared with 8.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.03 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/04/16) 49.50/51.00 08.75/09.02 09.19/09.45 2M(23/05/16) 89.25/90.75 07.89/08.02 08.42/08.55 3M(22/06/16) 125.00/127.00 07.45/07.56 08.09/08.21 6M(22/09/16) 234.25/236.25 06.98/07.04 07.91/07.97 1Y(22/03/17) 434.25/436.25 06.52/06.55 07.83/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6088 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)