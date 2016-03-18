Mar 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.97 percent on
Friday compared with 8.10 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.03 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/04/16) 49.50/51.00 08.75/09.02 09.19/09.45
2M(23/05/16) 89.25/90.75 07.89/08.02 08.42/08.55
3M(22/06/16) 125.00/127.00 07.45/07.56 08.09/08.21
6M(22/09/16) 234.25/236.25 06.98/07.04 07.91/07.97
1Y(22/03/17) 434.25/436.25 06.52/06.55 07.83/07.86
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6088 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
