Mar 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.96 percent on Monday compared with 7.97 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.94 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/04/16) 51.50/52.75 08.57/08.77 09.01/09.21 2M(23/05/16) 86.75/88.50 07.81/07.96 08.34/08.50 3M(23/06/16) 123.75/125.75 07.38/07.50 08.03/08.15 6M(23/09/16) 233.25/235.25 06.96/07.02 07.90/07.96 1Y(23/03/17) 433.25/435.25 06.51/06.54 07.83/07.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5040 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)