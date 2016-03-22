Mar 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.03 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.96 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.00 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/04/16) 49.50/51.00 08.76/09.02 09.20/09.47 2M(31/05/16) 90.75/92.50 07.78/07.93 08.31/08.46 3M(28/06/16) 124.25/126.00 07.41/07.51 08.06/08.16 6M(28/09/16) 235.50/237.50 07.02/07.08 07.97/08.03 1Y(29/03/17) 440.25/442.25 06.60/06.63 07.92/07.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5411 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)