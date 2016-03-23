BRIEF-IGC Foils approves issue of 7.8 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis
Mar 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.07 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.88 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/04/16) 52.25/54.00 09.20/09.51 09.64/09.95 2M(31/05/16) 92.25/94.00 07.99/08.14 08.53/08.68 3M(29/06/16) 127.00/128.75 07.54/07.64 08.19/08.29 6M(29/09/16) 237.75/239.75 07.05/07.11 08.01/08.07 1Y(29/03/17) 440.00/442.00 06.58/06.61 07.92/07.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8640 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - Asian credits traded slightly tighter on Tuesday as regional stock markets generally took their cue from an overnight rise in the US. New issues were active with four issuers marketing new US dollar notes and a few announcing mandates.