Mar 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.07 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.88 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/04/16) 52.25/54.00 09.20/09.51 09.64/09.95 2M(31/05/16) 92.25/94.00 07.99/08.14 08.53/08.68 3M(29/06/16) 127.00/128.75 07.54/07.64 08.19/08.29 6M(29/09/16) 237.75/239.75 07.05/07.11 08.01/08.07 1Y(29/03/17) 440.00/442.00 06.58/06.61 07.92/07.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8640 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)