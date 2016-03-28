Mar 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.03 percent on Monday compared with 8.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.96 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/04/16) 51.75/53.25 09.44/09.72 09.89/10.16 2M(31/05/16) 91.75/93.50 08.10/08.26 08.64/08.79 3M(30/06/16) 127.00/128.75 07.56/07.66 08.21/08.31 6M(30/09/16) 235.75/237.75 07.01/07.07 07.97/08.03 1Y(30/03/17) 434.50/436.50 06.52/06.55 07.85/07.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6680 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: LIBOR RATE AS OF 24-Mar-16 Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)