Mar 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.03 percent on
Monday compared with 8.07 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.96 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(29/04/16) 51.75/53.25 09.44/09.72 09.89/10.16
2M(31/05/16) 91.75/93.50 08.10/08.26 08.64/08.79
3M(30/06/16) 127.00/128.75 07.56/07.66 08.21/08.31
6M(30/09/16) 235.75/237.75 07.01/07.07 07.97/08.03
1Y(30/03/17) 434.50/436.50 06.52/06.55 07.85/07.88
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6680 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: LIBOR RATE AS OF 24-Mar-16
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)