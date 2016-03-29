Mar 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.21 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.03 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(29/04/16) 53.75/55.50 10.16/10.50 10.61/10.94
2M(31/05/16) 93.75/95.50 08.43/08.59 08.96/09.12
3M(30/06/16) 129.75/131.75 07.82/07.94 08.47/08.59
6M(30/09/16) 240.00/242.00 07.19/07.25 08.15/08.21
1Y(31/03/17) 440.00/442.00 06.61/06.64 07.95/07.98
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5580 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
