Mar 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.21 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.03 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/04/16) 53.75/55.50 10.16/10.50 10.61/10.94 2M(31/05/16) 93.75/95.50 08.43/08.59 08.96/09.12 3M(30/06/16) 129.75/131.75 07.82/07.94 08.47/08.59 6M(30/09/16) 240.00/242.00 07.19/07.25 08.15/08.21 1Y(31/03/17) 440.00/442.00 06.61/06.64 07.95/07.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5580 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.