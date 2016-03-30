Mar 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.66 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.49 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/05/16) 39.25/40.75 07.19/07.47 07.63/07.91 2M(06/06/16) 79.75/81.50 06.96/07.11 07.49/07.64 3M(05/07/16) 114.00/116.00 06.81/06.93 07.46/07.57 6M(04/10/16) 221.75/223.75 06.66/06.72 07.60/07.66 1Y(04/04/17) 424.25/426.25 06.39/06.42 07.70/07.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4105 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)