Mar 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on Thursday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 18.93 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/05/16) 36.75/38.25 06.74/07.02 07.19/07.46 2M(06/06/16) 75.00/77.00 06.66/06.83 07.19/07.37 3M(05/07/16) 108.50/110.50 06.56/06.68 07.21/07.33 6M(05/10/16) 215.00/217.00 06.46/06.52 07.41/07.47 1Y(06/04/17) 414.75/416.75 06.24/06.27 07.54/07.57 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3329 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)