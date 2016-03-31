Mar 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
18.93 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/05/16) 36.75/38.25 06.74/07.02 07.19/07.46
2M(06/06/16) 75.00/77.00 06.66/06.83 07.19/07.37
3M(05/07/16) 108.50/110.50 06.56/06.68 07.21/07.33
6M(05/10/16) 215.00/217.00 06.46/06.52 07.41/07.47
1Y(06/04/17) 414.75/416.75 06.24/06.27 07.54/07.57
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3329 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)