Apr 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on Monday compared with 7.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.01 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/05/16) 36.25/37.75 06.66/06.93 07.11/07.38 2M(06/06/16) 73.00/75.00 06.59/06.77 07.13/07.31 3M(07/07/16) 109.00/111.00 06.53/06.65 07.18/07.30 6M(06/10/16) 214.50/216.50 06.46/06.52 07.40/07.47 1Y(06/04/17) 414.00/416.00 06.25/06.28 07.57/07.60 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2430 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)