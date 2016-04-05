Apr 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.39 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.87 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/05/16) 37.75/39.25 06.49/06.75 06.94/07.20 2M(07/06/16) 71.50/73.50 06.45/06.63 06.99/07.17 3M(07/07/16) 106.00/108.00 06.41/06.53 07.06/07.18 6M(07/10/16) 212.75/214.75 06.40/06.46 07.33/07.39 1Y(07/04/17) 412.50/414.50 06.22/06.25 07.52/07.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3248 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)