Apr 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.32 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.39 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.31 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/05/16) 35.25/36.75 06.44/06.72 06.89/07.16 2M(13/06/16) 73.50/75.25 06.40/06.55 06.93/07.08 3M(11/07/16) 105.75/107.75 06.37/06.49 07.02/07.14 6M(13/10/16) 213.50/215.50 06.33/06.39 07.27/07.32 1Y(11/04/17) 407.75/409.75 06.12/06.15 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5807 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)