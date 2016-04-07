Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.41 percent on Thursday compared with 7.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/05/16) 35.75/37.25 06.54/06.82 06.99/07.26 2M(13/06/16) 73.75/75.25 06.53/06.66 07.06/07.20 3M(12/07/16) 107.25/109.00 06.47/06.58 07.12/07.23 6M(13/10/16) 215.00/217.00 06.42/06.48 07.35/07.41 1Y(12/04/17) 412.50/414.50 06.21/06.24 07.50/07.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4698 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)