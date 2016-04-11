Apr 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.37 percent on Monday compared with 7.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.18 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/05/16) 36.25/37.75 06.64/06.92 07.09/07.36 2M(13/06/16) 73.00/75.00 06.58/06.76 07.11/07.29 3M(13/07/16) 107.25/109.25 06.48/06.60 07.13/07.25 6M(13/10/16) 212.25/214.25 06.38/06.44 07.31/07.37 1Y(13/04/17) 408.50/410.50 06.15/06.18 07.45/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3925 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)