WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
Apr 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.88 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.72/6.87 3 YEARS 6.73/6.88 4 YEARS 6.79/6.94 5 YEARS 6.86/7.01 7 YEARS 6.83/7.13 10 YEARS 6.82/7.12 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
COLOMBO, May 12 Sri Lanka has rejected China's request to dock one of its submarines in Colombo this month, two senior government officials said on Thursday as the Indian prime minister landed in the island nation.