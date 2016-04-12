Apr 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.48 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.36 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/05/16) 37.25/38.75 06.82/07.09 07.26/07.54 2M(20/06/16) 76.50/78.00 06.67/06.80 07.20/07.33 3M(18/07/16) 109.00/111.00 06.57/06.70 07.22/07.34 6M(18/10/16) 216.00/218.00 06.48/06.54 07.41/07.48 1Y(18/04/17) 412.75/414.75 06.21/06.24 07.51/07.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4950 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)