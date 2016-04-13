Apr 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.48 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.41 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/05/16) 37.25/38.75 06.82/07.10 07.26/07.54 2M(20/06/16) 75.00/76.50 06.76/06.89 07.29/07.42 3M(20/07/16) 110.25/112.25 06.66/06.78 07.30/07.43 6M(20/10/16) 218.75/220.75 06.57/06.63 07.51/07.57 1Y(20/04/17) 418.75/420.75 06.30/06.33 07.62/07.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4293 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)