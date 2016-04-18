Apr 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.59 percent on Monday compared with 7.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.57 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/05/16) 40.25/41.75 06.89/07.14 07.33/07.59 2M(21/06/16) 75.50/77.25 06.78/06.93 07.32/07.47 3M(21/07/16) 111.50/113.25 06.71/06.81 07.36/07.47 6M(21/10/16) 220.00/222.00 06.58/06.64 07.53/07.59 1Y(21/04/17) 419.75/421.75 06.30/06.33 07.61/07.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6663 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)