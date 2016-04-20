Apr 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.77 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/05/16) 39.50/41.00 07.02/07.29 07.47/07.74 2M(22/06/16) 76.25/77.75 06.89/07.02 07.43/07.56 3M(22/07/16) 111.75/113.50 06.77/06.87 07.42/07.53 6M(24/10/16) 222.25/224.25 06.62/06.68 07.57/07.63 1Y(24/04/17) 420.25/422.25 06.31/06.34 07.63/07.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2406 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)