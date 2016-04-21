Apr 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.69 percent on Thursday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/05/16) 39.25/40.75 07.20/07.48 07.65/07.93 2M(27/06/16) 79.75/81.25 06.97/07.10 07.51/07.64 3M(25/07/16) 113.25/115.00 06.85/06.96 07.51/07.62 6M(25/10/16) 221.75/223.75 06.67/06.73 07.63/07.69 1Y(25/04/17) 418.50/420.50 06.31/06.34 07.65/07.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2930 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)