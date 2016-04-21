Apr 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.69 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.92 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(25/05/16) 39.25/40.75 07.20/07.48 07.65/07.93
2M(27/06/16) 79.75/81.25 06.97/07.10 07.51/07.64
3M(25/07/16) 113.25/115.00 06.85/06.96 07.51/07.62
6M(25/10/16) 221.75/223.75 06.67/06.73 07.63/07.69
1Y(25/04/17) 418.50/420.50 06.31/06.34 07.65/07.68
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2930 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)