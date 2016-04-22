Apr 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.78 percent on Friday compared with 7.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.01 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/05/16) 39.25/40.75 07.18/07.46 07.63/07.90 2M(27/06/16) 80.25/82.00 07.11/07.26 07.64/07.80 3M(26/07/16) 116.25/118.00 07.01/07.12 07.67/07.77 6M(26/10/16) 225.50/227.50 06.76/06.82 07.72/07.78 1Y(26/04/17) 423.25/425.25 06.37/06.40 07.70/07.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4925 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)