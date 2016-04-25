Apr 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on Monday compared with 7.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.35 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/05/16) 38.75/40.25 07.07/07.34 07.52/07.79 2M(27/06/16) 77.50/79.25 06.95/07.11 07.49/07.65 3M(27/07/16) 113.75/115.50 06.84/06.95 07.50/07.60 6M(27/10/16) 220.50/222.50 06.60/06.66 07.55/07.61 1Y(27/04/17) 416.50/418.50 06.25/06.28 07.58/07.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6839 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)