Apr 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.49 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.53 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(31/05/16) 40.00/41.75 06.86/07.16 07.30/07.60
2M(30/06/16) 76.75/78.50 06.79/06.94 07.33/07.48
3M(29/07/16) 110.75/112.75 06.68/06.80 07.33/07.45
6M(28/10/16) 214.75/216.75 06.47/06.53 07.43/07.49
1Y(28/04/17) 407.25/409.25 06.14/06.17 07.48/07.51
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5460 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
