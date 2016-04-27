Apr 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.49 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/05/16) 40.00/41.75 06.86/07.16 07.30/07.60 2M(30/06/16) 76.75/78.50 06.79/06.94 07.33/07.48 3M(29/07/16) 110.75/112.75 06.68/06.80 07.33/07.45 6M(28/10/16) 214.75/216.75 06.47/06.53 07.43/07.49 1Y(28/04/17) 407.25/409.25 06.14/06.17 07.48/07.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5460 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)