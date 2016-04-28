Apr 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.53 percent on Thursday compared with 7.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.12 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/06/16) 38.75/40.25 06.87/07.14 07.32/07.58 2M(05/07/16) 79.00/80.75 06.78/06.94 07.32/07.47 3M(02/08/16) 112.50/114.50 06.72/06.84 07.38/07.50 6M(02/11/16) 218.50/220.50 06.53/06.59 07.47/07.53 1Y(02/05/17) 410.00/412.00 06.17/06.20 07.50/07.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4045 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)