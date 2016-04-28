UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Apr 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.77 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.65/6.75 3 YEARS 6.64/6.77 4 YEARS 6.70/6.85 5 YEARS 6.80/6.90 7 YEARS 6.76/7.06 10 YEARS 6.70/7.00 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 16) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% ---------------------------------