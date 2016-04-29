Apr 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.55 percent on Friday compared with 7.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/06/16) 39.00/40.50 06.90/07.17 07.35/07.61 2M(05/07/16) 78.00/79.75 06.79/06.95 07.33/07.48 3M(03/08/16) 112.75/114.50 06.72/06.83 07.38/07.49 6M(03/11/16) 219.25/221.25 06.54/06.60 07.49/07.55 1Y(03/05/17) 410.75/412.75 06.18/06.21 07.50/07.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5176 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)