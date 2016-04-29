Apr 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.55 percent on
Friday compared with 7.53 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/06/16) 39.00/40.50 06.90/07.17 07.35/07.61
2M(05/07/16) 78.00/79.75 06.79/06.95 07.33/07.48
3M(03/08/16) 112.75/114.50 06.72/06.83 07.38/07.49
6M(03/11/16) 219.25/221.25 06.54/06.60 07.49/07.55
1Y(03/05/17) 410.75/412.75 06.18/06.21 07.50/07.53
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5176 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)