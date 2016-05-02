May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on Monday compared with 7.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.29 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/06/16) 40.50/42.25 06.75/07.04 07.20/07.49 2M(05/07/16) 75.75/77.50 06.72/06.88 07.26/07.41 3M(04/08/16) 111.00/113.00 06.64/06.76 07.29/07.41 6M(04/11/16) 216.25/218.25 06.47/06.53 07.41/07.47 1Y(04/05/17) 407.00/409.00 06.13/06.16 07.46/07.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.3435 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page LIBOR RATE AS OF 29-APR-2016 Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)