May 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.62 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.47 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.18 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/06/16) 40.25/41.75 06.93/07.19 07.37/07.63
2M(05/07/16) 76.00/78.00 06.86/07.04 07.40/07.58
3M(05/08/16) 113.25/115.25 06.78/06.90 07.43/07.55
6M(07/11/16) 223.25/225.25 06.61/06.67 07.56/07.62
1Y(05/05/17) 414.75/416.75 06.26/06.29 07.59/07.62
Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2698 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
