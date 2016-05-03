May 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.62 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.18 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/06/16) 40.25/41.75 06.93/07.19 07.37/07.63 2M(05/07/16) 76.00/78.00 06.86/07.04 07.40/07.58 3M(05/08/16) 113.25/115.25 06.78/06.90 07.43/07.55 6M(07/11/16) 223.25/225.25 06.61/06.67 07.56/07.62 1Y(05/05/17) 414.75/416.75 06.26/06.29 07.59/07.62 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.2698 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)