May 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.59 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.98 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/06/16) 38.00/39.50 06.72/06.99 07.17/07.43 2M(07/07/16) 76.75/78.50 06.79/06.95 07.33/07.48 3M(08/08/16) 115.25/117.25 06.73/06.84 07.38/07.50 6M(07/11/16) 221.75/223.75 06.58/06.63 07.53/07.59 1Y(08/05/17) 416.25/418.25 06.22/06.25 07.55/07.58 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5388 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)