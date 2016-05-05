May 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.57 percent on Thursday compared with 7.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.85 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/06/16) 37.75/39.25 06.68/06.95 07.13/07.39 2M(11/07/16) 77.00/79.00 06.71/06.88 07.24/07.42 3M(09/08/16) 112.00/114.00 06.68/06.80 07.33/07.45 6M(09/11/16) 220.00/222.00 06.56/06.62 07.51/07.57 1Y(09/05/17) 413.25/415.25 06.21/06.24 07.54/07.57 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5105 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)