May 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.42 percent on Monday compared with 7.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.79 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/06/16) 38.75/40.00 06.45/06.66 06.90/07.11 2M(11/07/16) 72.50/74.00 06.53/06.66 07.06/07.20 3M(11/08/16) 108.75/110.50 06.49/06.60 07.14/07.25 6M(15/11/16) 219.50/221.50 06.41/06.47 07.36/07.42 1Y(11/05/17) 408.00/410.00 06.14/06.17 07.46/07.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.4379 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.