May 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.45 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/06/16) 37.75/39.25 06.45/06.71 06.90/07.16 2M(12/07/16) 73.00/74.50 06.55/06.68 07.08/07.21 3M(12/08/16) 109.25/111.25 06.50/06.62 07.14/07.26 6M(15/11/16) 220.25/222.25 06.44/06.50 07.39/07.45 1Y(12/05/17) 410.75/412.75 06.16/06.19 07.47/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7224 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)