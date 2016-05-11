May 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.49 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.45 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.83 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/06/16) 36.75/38.25 06.49/06.75 06.93/07.20 2M(13/07/16) 72.75/74.50 06.53/06.68 07.06/07.21 3M(16/08/16) 113.25/115.25 06.52/06.64 07.17/07.29 6M(15/11/16) 220.25/222.25 06.48/06.54 07.43/07.49 1Y(15/05/17) 415.25/417.25 06.19/06.22 07.51/07.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6958 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)