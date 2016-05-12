May 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.56 percent on Thursday compared with 7.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.89 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/06/16) 37.00/38.25 06.54/06.76 06.98/07.21 2M(18/07/16) 75.25/77.00 06.55/06.70 07.08/07.23 3M(16/08/16) 110.00/112.00 06.55/06.67 07.20/07.32 6M(16/11/16) 220.00/222.00 06.55/06.61 07.50/07.56 1Y(16/05/17) 419.25/421.25 06.30/06.33 07.62/07.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.5977 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)